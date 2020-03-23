Cumberland Valley student tests positive for coronavirus

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley School District has announced a high school student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said in a letter to parents, administrators learned of a possible positive for the virus on Sunday but did not receive any additional information until speaking with the student’s family Monday morning.

Administrators say the student’s last day was March 9 and was tested positive March 13. The student’s family has coordinated with the state Health Department in notifying those possibly exposed as well as steps moving forward.

The school district believes the student contracted the virus from a family member.

Cumberland Valley School District says this information is to provide transparency with the community and not instill panic. The school district also iterates that facilities were thoroughly cleaned prior to closure and will be cleaned again before staff and students return.

This information comes at the heels of Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to extend the closure of schools throughout the state by an additional two weeks.