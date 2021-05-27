CVS sweepstakes offer free cruises, tropical vacations and trip to Super Bowl LVI for vaccinated customers

FILE – This Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, file photo shows a sign at a CVS Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS Health say they will stop locking up beauty and hair care products aimed at black women and other women of color. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CVS Health is offering up the chance to score some big rewards for customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health including free cruises, tropical vacations and a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI.

The company announced eligible customers can choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for their shot to win one of over a thousand ‘fun and exciting prizes’ during weekly drawings over a six-week period.

The huge list of prizes includes 125, $500 giveaways and five grand prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions, 100 7-day Norwegian Cruises for two, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two, five Bermuda Tourism Authority three-night/four-day trips and much more.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, Senior Vice President and a Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

The company adds the giveaway starts June 1 and is available to all customers 18 years and older who received a vaccination or certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10 are eligible to win.

The giveaway joins the growing number of incentives available throughout the country from retailers like Krispy Kreme who is offering free donuts, Target who is offering $5 coupons and Staples and Office Depot who are offering lamination services for vaccination cards.

The move comes as Pennsylvania hit a major milestone in vaccinations — 70% of people over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s a turning point hat could signal the conclusion to the coronavirus pandemic — eventually.

CDC data shows that 52.3% of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated meaning nearly 18% is still to go.

Just one day later, Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam is set to discuss the COVID-19 mitigation measures that will be lifted on Memorial Day during a press conference at 11 a.m.