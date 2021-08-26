Data shows COVID vaccines prevented nearly 140,000 deaths, 3 million COVID cases

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, a worker walks through the hallway of a newly opened field hospital operated by Care New England to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients in Cranston, R.I. States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point — with the worst feared yet to come. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Politicians and Health officials have repeatedly said that COVID vaccines save lives. Now, new data supports those statements that vaccines do in fact save lives – nearly 140,000 of them.

Researchers estimated that 139,393 COVID-19 deaths were prevented in the U.S. within the first five months of the vaccine’s availability.

“This study brings into focus the dramatic success of the early months of the nation’s coronavirus vaccine rollout,” said Christopher Whaley, senior author of the study and a policy researcher at RAND, a nonprofit research organization. “The findings provide support for policies that further expand vaccine administration to enable a larger proportion of the nation’s population to benefit.”

Researchers from RAND and Indiana University determined their findings by creating models to estimate the number of COVID deaths that could have prevailed without the administration of vaccines.

The Corporation concluded that the average U.S. state saw five fewer COVID deaths per 10,000 adults, meaning just over 5,000 Pennsylvania lives were saved following the distribution of vaccines on average.

“Our results suggest that further efforts to vaccinate populations globally and in a coordinated fashion will be critical to achieving greater control of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sumedha Gupta, first author of the study and an economist at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

The study’s publication comes as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, prompting a slew of companies from From Walt Disney World to Goldman Sachs to impose vaccination requirements.

