Dauphin County to offer mobile vaccination clinics

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mobile vaccination clinics will be offered in Dauphin County in the coming weeks in order to vaccinate the underserved population.

Dauphin County is partnering with the Latino Connection, Penn State Health, Highmark Blue Shield and the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness in order to offer the clinics.

The Latino Connection’s mobile unit — “Little Cate” (Community-Accessible Testing & Education) — will be the command center for the vaccination efforts. According to the press release, medical professionals will be on-hand to provide tours inside the mobile unit and educate about the vaccine.

“Our mission has been to make the vaccine available to everyone in Dauphin County, and that includes those who are not able to commute to provider locations,” Mike Pries, Dauphin County Commissioner said.

Services are available on a first-come, first-served basis. While it is not required, pre-registration is preferred. Modern will not be offered on location.

“No person is more important than the next; everyone is a priority when it comes to resources and options for vaccination,” Jeff Haste, Dauphin County Commissioner Chair said.

A list of additional dates for the mobile clinic in the county will be updated on the Dauphin County website throughout the summer.

“Everyone is important as we try and get as many people as possible vaccinated,” Kathleen McKenzie, vice president of Community Affairs for Highmark Blue Shield, said. “We will be making numerous stops in the coming months throughout the county, use our collective networks and contacts within this group to reach as many people as we can, that ultimately will help protect the entire community.”