Deadline extended for property tax, rent rebate program applications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Older and disabled Pennsylvanians now have an extended deadline to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue extended the application deadline from June 30 to December 31, 2021, offering an additional six months of time.

The department says claimants are encouraged to file their rebate applications via myPATH, an online portal. Previously, all applicants were required to submit a paper application.

“myPATH is a user-friendly online tool that walks applicants through all the steps for filing their rebate applications,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We have already heard a lot of positive feedback from many Pennsylvanians who have used myPATH this year to file their rebate claims. We’re hopeful that others will take advantage of this new online-filing option.”

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

The department says the income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters. Half of Social Security income is excluded.

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1 but here are additional information to keep in mind:

The Department of Revenue says “the maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.” Supplemental rebates are also calculated automatically for qualifying homeowners.