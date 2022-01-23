‘Defeat the Mandates’ rally held in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — A few thousand people gathered on the National Mall in Washington D.C. for an anti-vaccination march called Defeat the Mandates.

They believe that mandates are government overreach and that getting a vaccine should be a personal choice.

“If there is a risk, there must be a choice,” vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Malone said. ” This is the fundamental bedrock truth of modern bioethics. All medical procedures, vaccines, and drugs have risks.

Public health experts say vaccines are safe and provide protection from the virus. The overwhelming majority of people in the hospital are not vaccinated.