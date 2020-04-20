Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna employee dies from COVID-19

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Center Susquehanna, Pennsylvania fly a flag over Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna, formerly the New Cumberland Army Depot

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna a Department of Defense civilian employee, passed away last week due to COVID-19.

The company says the individual had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under medical treatment at a local hospital. The employee died on April 16.

The employee should not have had any work-related direct contact with other DLA employees, vendors, suppliers, or partners since at least March 27.

Out of an abundance of caution the spaces on the installation where the individual worked have been cleaned in accordance with CDC guidance.

The Defense Distribution Center says they are working with the next of kin and immediate coworkers to provide them with support during this trying time. Out of respect for the family, the name of the employee will not be released.

DLA remains fully committed to protecting service members, their families, and civilian co-workers as they provide critical support to the nation and fellow Americans in need.