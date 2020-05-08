Dentists expecting update from state Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state is expected to give an update on dentistry Friday. It comes a week after a coalition of stakeholders sent a letter to the Governor and Department of Health asking for guidelines by the American Dental Association to be implemented, so offices could reopen.

“It’s really caused a crisis to oral health care, both in terms of being able to provide the care and having access to the care, let alone the financial implications of dental offices all being shut down,” Dr. James Tauberg, the president of the Pennsylvania Dental Association, said about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Dental Association is expecting a big backlog in routine and cosmetic care.

As they await an update from the state, PA dentists don’t know exactly what the future will look like but know it will involve both staff and patients using more personal protective equipment than before.

PPE is what the Pennsylvania Dental Association considers the biggest issue for dentists, as some offices gave theirs away to help those really in need at hospitals and nursing homes when the pandemic was intensifying.

“So far, we’ve been told to pretty much get PPE on our own. The normal channels are obviously not normal anymore. PPE is primarily going to the medical side, etc.,” said Dr. Tauberg.

Dr. Tauberg says the American Dental Association did speak to FEMA about getting personal protection equipment, and dentistry is now the seventh priority on that list.

Multiple other states are allowing dentistry, to different degrees.

“Oral health can lead to physical issues if not taken care of,” said state Senator Scott Martin. “We should also allow the dental offices to open up.”

When the state shutdown initially in mid-March, all dentist offices were closed. After public outcry, that soon changed to allow for the treatment of emergencies, like severe infections, broken teeth or trauma.