Department of Health: Statewide total of presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 increases to 11

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed one additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Pa. bringing the statewide total to 11 presumptive positive cases.

The department also announced that it will hold a daily press briefing at PEMA headquarters at 1310 Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg every day at noon to announce the latest efforts and updates on the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.

The Department of Health says this case is also a resident from Montgomery County and the patient is currently hospitalized.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Symptoms of the COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Individuals most at risk for severe symptoms include elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.