COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Corrections said that an inmate at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first case of the virus among inmates in the state system.

Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement that the inmate has underlying health conditions and is in prison’s infirmary and isolated from others.

SCI Phoenix has special isolation rooms in its infirmary.