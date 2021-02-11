Dr. Fauci anticipates vaccination availability for all groups by April

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

On Thursday Dr. Anthony Fauci said by April 2021, anyone in any phase of a coronavirus vaccination plan could start to get vaccinated.

He says production and distribution of vaccines will speed up in the coming months.

Fauci also expects two or three more vaccines could be approved by April, as well.

Bottom line, Dr. Fauci is cautiously optimistic.

“It is conceivable that we are turning the corner on this, but we’ve been fooled before with different surges that came back,” Dr. Fauci said.

Fauci says it will take several more months to deliver injections across the nation, and predicts herd immunity could be achieved by late summer.