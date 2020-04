HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A drug created years ago in the Midstate is now being used to treat patients with COVID-19 in other countries.

The drug came from researchers at Apogee Biotechnology Corporation in Hershey.

It was originally created to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases, but in Israel, it helped four out of five COVID-19 patients. A new clinical trial is set to begin in Italy.

A testing company is working to start clinical trials in the U.S. as well but there’s no timeline for that yet.