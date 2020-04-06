Easter Extravaganza Grab and Go scheduled for Thursday in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County nonprofit will be holding a free Easter giveaway on Thursday in Harrisburg.

All You Can Inc. was scheduled to have its annual Easter event at Club XL but because of the coronavirus pandemic leaders had to cancel.

However, organizers will still be able to give out free baskets filled with toys, eggs, and candy to Harrisburg School District families.

The giveaway will happen during the district’s grab and go meal distribution on Thursday, April 9 from 4-6 p.m. at Cougar Academy.

Cougar Academy is located at 1601 State Street in Harrisburg.