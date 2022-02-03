John Hopkins experts weigh in on when pandemic mindset will be over

(WHTM)– The question on the minds of many people is “When can we safely put the pandemic mindset behind us?” and it was one key topic in an update today by John Hopkins University.

Experts say future surges in cases will happen, but the case count alone isn’t what matters the most.

What does matter the most is whether the trend that has started with the Omicron variant continues.

“Once we start to see that even more disconnected from hospitalizations and deaths, that’s when we can start to take a deep breath and really think about how we treat this virus going forward,” Senior Scholar of John Hopkins Center Crystal Watson said.

The experts also said they are encouraged by how few vaccinated people are getting seriously ill from Omicron.