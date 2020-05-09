FDA grants emergency authorization to antigen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Food and Drug Administration is granting emergency authorization for a new Coronavirus test.

The FDA says it will allow Thequidel Corporation to produce antigen tests for COVID-19.

The tests looks for pieces of the virus, unlike current tests that search for its genetic material.

Antigen tests might not be as reliable as existing assements.

But, there components could be easier to find.

Right now the FDA is limiting the antigen tests to authorized labs and centers.

But eventually, the method could help diagnose more people with COVID-19.