Federal government isn’t “releasing the entire supply” of COVID-19 vaccines says Azar

(WHTM) — Several governors are accusing the Trump administration of lying that 20 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were about to become available.

Earlier this week Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the federal government was “releasing the entire supply” to states “rather than holding second doses” in reserve.

“Operation Warp Speed has asked us to start shipping second doses only recently,” Pfizer said in a statement. Pfizer said they are working “to ensure Americans receive their first and second doses of the vaccine on time.”

So far Pa. has vaccinated over 350 thousand people.

