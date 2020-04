HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Ferrari is helping to support health care facilities in Italy.

The Italian sports car maker will now produce respirator valves and fittings for protective face masks.

In the next few days, Ferrari says it will manufacture hundreds of the essential health care items.

The equipment will be distributed to various Italian hospitals in Bergamo, Genoa, and Modena.

Italy was one of the hardest hit countries by the Coronavirus.