First coronavirus death confirmed in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf’s Administration has confirmed Pennsylvania’s first coronavirus related death — an adult from Northampton County.

The Morning Call reports, Carmine Fusco, 55, died Wednesday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, five days after his sister Rita Fusco-Jackson, also in her 50s, died from the virus in New Jersey. Five other family members have fallen ill, with several in critical condition, Andriana Fusco, their sister, told the Morning Call.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania is at 133 as of 12 a.m. Wednesday. Johns Hopkins is now reporting 154 cases in Pennsylvania.

The outbreak has reached a level where keeping tally of cases will be increasingly strenuous as numbers multiply.

“As this outbreak continues and testing increases, we are less able to specifically track all of these exposures,” said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Though there are no current cases of sustained community spread, Levine said she anticipates it. If that were to occur, the emphasis on social distancing becomes much more important in slowing the spread.

The health department has stopped keeping track of presumptive positives throughout Pennsylvania.