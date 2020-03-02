F&M responds to students studying abroad amid coronavirus outbreak

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Franklin & Marshall College students studying in Milan were told by the college to return to the U.S. in response to the government Level 4: Do Not Travel Advisory for the Lombardy and Veneto regions in Italy.
The college says it is in close contact with the students and their families to ensure a safe return. They will be unable to return to F&M’s campus for the remainder of the semester but will be able to finish their classes from home online.
The college says it currently has 104 students abroad, 63 of whom are in Europe. No other students have been called back from their programs, including four in Rome and two in Japan.
F&M says it is in close contact with all students abroad amid the outbreak and will continue to monitor the situation through the state department, CDC, and World Health Organization.