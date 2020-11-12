HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has added four more states to the travel quarantine list.
The four new states are Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, and Massachusetts. Louisiana was removed from the list. As of November 6, the list now consists of 34 total states.
If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.
The same recommendations apply if you travel to the following states:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
TOP STORIES
- Four states added to travel advisory list in Pennsylvania
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Highest daily increase of 5,488 additional positives brings statewide total to 248,856
- Gov. Wolf to Nominate Jennifer Berrier to Serve as Secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry
- Three Penn Manor students injured in bus crash
- Hersheypark Christmas Candylane kicks off Friday, featuring more than 5 million lights