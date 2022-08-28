(WHTM) – The U.S. Government’s free at-home COVID-19 test kit ordering program is set to expire on September 2.

According to COVID.gov, ordering through the program will be suspended “because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

Through the program, U.S. households are able to order eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that are shipped through the United States Postal Service. Three rounds of free COVID-19 tests have been offered through the program, meaning residents are eligible for a total of 16 free tests.

The tests available are paid antigen at-home tests, not PCR tests, that can be taken anywhere with results available in 30 minutes. These tests from various companies can also be used whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms or are vaccinated against COVID-19.

abc27 has reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for comment on the pending suspension of the program.

More than 20,000 no-cost antigen and PCR COVID-⁠19 testing sites are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at more than 20,000 sites nationwide.

If you decide to purchase an at-home test from a pharmacy, your insurance may cover up to eight tests each month.

Find more information on free COVID testing resources by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

According to the CDC, there have been 93,880,573 COVID-19 cases in the United States with more than 1 million deaths. The New York Times reports that COVID-19 cases are down 13% in the last two weeks while hospitalizations are down 9%. The number of COVID-10 deaths over the last two weeks remain flat with a daily average of about 480 deaths per day.