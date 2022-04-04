(WHTM) – Starting April 4, Rite Aid is offering up to eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests to eligible customers at no cost.

The free tests are available to people with Medicare Part B who bring their red, white, and blue Medicare card to any Rite Aid location

Beneficiaries can get up to eight free, over-the-counter tests, or Flow Flex tests, per calendar month through the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Rite Aid customers with Medicare Part B can also access their free, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests online at www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing. Medicare beneficiaries can request their tests online that can be picked up at their local store.

Rite Aid pharmacists will also have tests available for anyone who presents their card in-store.

“We are committed to continuing to support our local communities and are proud to participate in this important initiative for Medicare Part B beneficiaries,” said Heyward Donigan, President & Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid.

For more information about the over-the-counter test initiative from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid visit: www.cms.gov/how-to-get-your-at-home-OTC-COVID-19-test-for-free