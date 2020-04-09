Frontline workers staking their lives to save others during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Health care workers are on the frontlines of the coronavirus, putting their life on the line to save others.

Tiffany Jackson is an ICU nurse at UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg. In times of crisis, she leans on her team of nurses who she calls her family.

“I love my family here, we are a family and we’re committed and we spend every single day that we come here, we are united in one goal and that is to overcome this,” Jackson said.

Fighting the coronavirus pandemic has not been an easy battle for healthcare workers.

“We’re seeing how deadly this is and how devastating and how quickly people go from needing no oxygen to intubation,” Jackson said.

Following the governor’s orders to stay at home will not only protect yourself but the health care workers who are on the frontlines.

“I know it’s hard and I know you’re frustrated, but please give us and let us do what we have to do,” Jackson said. “Stay home and we will get through this together.”