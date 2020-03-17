Geisinger limits visitors, sets age restrictions to protect against coronavirus spread

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – As concerns arise about the COVID-19 illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Geisinger is limiting visitors in the inpatient and outpatient settings for the health and safety of the patients.

At all hospitals and clinics, only immediate family or caregivers may visit hospitalized patients or accompany patients to outpatient appointments. Other family members, friends, and general visitors will not be allowed at this time.

Inpatient visitors:

· No more than two visitors per patient are permitted anywhere in the hospital at any given time. Visitors must be immediate family members (parents, spouses, adult children) or caregivers who are 18 or older. No one under 18 will be permitted.

Clinic visitors:

· Patients going to a clinic appointment should have only one healthy person accompany them to a visit when necessary.

All patients and visitors:

· Any patient or visitor who has respiratory illness symptoms must wear a mask throughout their stay at the hospital or clinic.

Symptoms of respiratory illness include fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath.

Patients and visitors with respiratory illness symptoms can find masks at or near the entrances of Geisinger’s hospitals and clinics.

Geisinger has established a hotline and webpage to help address any questions or concerns about COVID-19. Call Geisinger’s COVID-19 hotline at 570-284-3657 or visit geisinger.org/coronavirus.