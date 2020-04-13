1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Giant now limiting the number of customers allowed in stores

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant is now limiting the number of customers in stores, to protect both employees and customers.

Once a certain number is reached, people will wait outside in a line, spread out six feet apart.

Employees will be letting people in as others leave.

The number of customers allowed in varies by store, and depends on occupancy and square footage.

Giant is also asking customers only have one member of the household be there for shopping, if possible.

This in addition to other measures implemented over the past week. Locations are having customers go in one entrance and leave through one exit.

There are also one-way aisles, with signage throughout the store so people know which ways to go.

The company has provided and now requries all employees to wear masks. At this point, gloves are optional.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss