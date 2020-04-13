Giant now limiting the number of customers allowed in stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant is now limiting the number of customers in stores, to protect both employees and customers.

Once a certain number is reached, people will wait outside in a line, spread out six feet apart.

Employees will be letting people in as others leave.

The number of customers allowed in varies by store, and depends on occupancy and square footage.

Giant is also asking customers only have one member of the household be there for shopping, if possible.

This in addition to other measures implemented over the past week. Locations are having customers go in one entrance and leave through one exit.

There are also one-way aisles, with signage throughout the store so people know which ways to go.

The company has provided and now requries all employees to wear masks. At this point, gloves are optional.