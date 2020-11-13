GIANT to provide COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. Microsoft says state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers have in recent months tried to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 vaccine researchers. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday The GIANT Company announced that they have partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide coronavirus vaccines at their 132 GIANT and MARTIN’s in-store pharmacies once the vaccine is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States.

“Our pharmacists are trusted health advisors in the local communities that we serve and well-equipped to safely administer future COVID-19 vaccines,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company. “Being part of this federal pharmacy program lays the groundwork once a vaccine is available to help increase access to and distribution of the vaccine.”

Their team of pharmacists regularly administer vaccinations that include annual flu shots, pneumonia and shingles vaccines.

GIANT Company pharmacists also offer free vaccination reviews to determine if customers are missing any recommended vaccinations as an adult.

More information on the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine will be announced in the future.