Gov. orders restaurants, bars to close dine-in service in several counties because of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The governor has ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in service in five counties for the next 14 days.

The counties include Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery.

Restaurants that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive through food can still offer that service.

Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties were already ordered to close all non-essential businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a Wolf Administration press release, businesses that don’t follow the order could face enforcement actions.