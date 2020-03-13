Gov. Wolf and state officials address ongoing coronavirus spread

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by several officials Friday evening when he addressed the current status of coronavirus in the state, which has risen to 41. The news conference came at the heels of Wolf announcing the closure of all Pennsylvania schools, kindergarten to grade 12.

Since Friday afternoon, eight new cases have surfaced:

2 adults and 1 child in Cumberland County

2 adults in Delaware County

1 adult each in Montgomery, Bucks, and Washington counties

The state cannot provide details of where cases are in each respective county due to the HIPAA law.

“We’re trying to be measured in response to this health crisis,” Wolf said. “The goal is always to keep Pennsylvanians safe.”

Wolf offered statewide guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Thursday evening and has maintained that they are still in place and ‘critical institutions’ will remain open.

Delaware County joins Montgomery County in stricter restrictions as it now has six cases.

Pennsylvania’s economy has seen a noticeable due to fears of spreading the virus.

Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, addressed those concerns while providing short-term solutions to help keep the local businesses afloat.

“Businesses are hurting and they will continue to hurt,” Barr said. “It’s going to be a difficult time.”

He urges people to buy gift cards and help support businesses amid the pandemic. Barr also urges those in the commonwealth to still visit businesses you regularly would go.

“Go patronize the businesses that you’ve always done,” he said.

Barr concluded by asking those who are preparing in advance, to do so with modesty and only purchasing appropriate quantities for their family and safety.