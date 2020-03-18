Gov. Wolf: “Today is just the first death of what will become many”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf addressed the commonwealth Wednesday evening after his administration confirmed the first death in the state resulting from COVID-19.

“I bring you this news because it demonstrates the severity of COVID-19,” Wolf said. “In under two weeks, more than 130 cases of COVID-19 have been identified within our borders and the spread of COVID-19 across our commonwealth is increasing at an exponential pace.”

The governor stated how he and his administration hoped to contain the disease like any other illness but due to the nature of the virus, it spread beyond expectations.

“It is essential to keep as many Pennsylvanians as possible away from each other,” Wolf said.

With how quickly the virus has spread, the governor petitioned people to stay home. He also asked business owners to act responsibly amid the pandemic and help mitigate the spread.

“Today is just the first death of what will become many,” Wolf said. “Our only hope is to keep our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.”

No additional information about the person who died was provided.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania is at 133 as of 12 a.m. Wednesday. Below is a list of the counties impacted by coronavirus: