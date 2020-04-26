Government sends stimulus recipients letter from Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – People getting economic stimulus payments will also receive letters from President Trump.

CNN confirmed it’s reached people in at least four states.

In it, President Trump says his team is committed to supporting people through these tough times.

He also thanks congress for passing relief legislation.

The law that enabled the checks requires the notices.

But, it doesn’t say they have to have President Trump’s name on them.

The physical stimulus checks have drawn criticism for the inclusion of the President’s name.