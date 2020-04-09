Grove’s Brittle Works offering curbside service for Easter candy pickups

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Easter week is usually one of the busiest weeks of the year for those in the candy business, but that is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. So, Grove’s Brittle Works recently started offering curbside service.

Owner Earl Grove jokes it’s the “other” candy shop in Hershey.

Employees have been making chocolate the same way for 64 years.

Earl’s parents founded the the store in 1956, and his 91-year-old mother Mildred Grove still greets every person who comes inside.

It’s a tradition that’s been put on hold, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earl Grove says business quickly went dark when the statewide shutdown began and they had to shut their doors.

Grove’s Brittle Works recently started offering curbside service, in an effort to salvage the usually busy Easter season and keep customers happy with their favorites.

“Easter’s of course second to Christmas and it’s what confectioners live off of the rest of the year, so it’s important we have a good Easter season,” said Earl Grove.

There’s a menu on the store’s website and Facebook page.

Customers can place orders via email or call the shop, and pay over the phone or via PayPal, to limit physical contact when Earl Grove brings out the sweets.

“People are going with their favorites right now because they can’t see what the big bunny that’s ‘this big’ looks like, and you can tell them its 14 and a half inches but they really want to see it,” said Earl Grove. “So, they’re being more conservative in their purchasing because they’re unable to visualize all the candies. We have over 200 candies in our stores.”

Grove’s Brittle Works is already planning curbside specials for Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.