Harrisburg Diocese makes Sunday Church exception due to coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Diocese of Harrisburg is making accommodations for mass in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The diocese says parishioners are not obligated to attend Sunday mass until further notice.

Mass will still be held and people are welcome to attend, but the diocese asks that parishioners be careful when interacting with others.

Harrisburg Diocese wants parishes to suspend shaking hands for the sign of peace and forgo the use of holy water and public use of the chalice for the foreseeable future.