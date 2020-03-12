Live Now
Harrisburg Diocese makes Sunday Church exception due to coronavirus

by: WHTM Staff

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Harrisburg Diocese celebrates Mass at the Cathedral Church of Saint Patrick in Harrisburg, Pa. On wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, the Diocese of Harrisburg filed for bankruptcy, six months after disclosing it had paid millions of dollars to people sexually abused as children by its clerics. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Diocese of Harrisburg is making accommodations for mass in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The diocese says parishioners are not obligated to attend Sunday mass until further notice.

Mass will still be held and people are welcome to attend, but the diocese asks that parishioners be careful when interacting with others.

Harrisburg Diocese wants parishes to suspend shaking hands for the sign of peace and forgo the use of holy water and public use of the chalice for the foreseeable future.

