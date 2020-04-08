Harrisburg University students studying COVID-19 to better understand its spread

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Professors and students at Harrisburg University are helping in the fight against coronavirus through their research. Master’s students in computer information sciences are working with thousands of other research centers around the country to analyze COVID-19 data for the White House. They’re trying to better understand the virus’ behavior and spread.

“It could help our medical staff so they can do early intervention and therefore put the resource where it’s the most needed. Therefore we can put the nation’s already strained medical resources such as ventilators into better use,” said Dr. Ying Li, Harrisburg University machine learning scientist.

This is a long-term project that involves about 150 Harrisburg University faculty and students.