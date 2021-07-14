Health experts to explore potential consequences U.S. delta variant

What should I know about the delta variant? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Experts from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health are expected to examine future consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic with the increased threat of the delta variant.

With nearly half of all Americans are fully vaccinated and states like Pennsylvania making a near-full return to normal, speakers will look at how long-haul symptoms could impact recovery at an individual and a global level.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

According to data from the CDC, U.S. COVID-19 transmissions are at their lowest levels since April 2020. Yet the delta variant continues to surge. prompting scientists to remain cautious about future outbreaks and mutations that could affect our progress.

As it stands, the CDC says there are currently four notable COVID-19 variants circulating around the U.S. for more information on how COVID-19 variants develop and how you can stop them from developing, click here.