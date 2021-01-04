Health officials consider giving half-doses, building skepticism from Fauci

On Monday, doctors are bracing for an onslaught of new COVID-19 cases.

“We’re averaging 2,000 to 3,000 deaths per day when an event occurs like the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, you usually have a couple of weeks lag before you see an uptick in cases which is always followed by hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Despite warnings to stay home, airlines have seen more than 14 million passengers in the past two weeks, even as the U.S. death toll surges higher.

“It’s like treading water from 100 feet below the surface, you’re already drowning but you have to keep trying because that’s what you have to do.”

Coronavirus hospitalizations topping 100,000 for more than a month. California seeing the worst of it.

“What is happening in Los Angeles can and will be coming to many communities across America,” said Los Angeles Mayor, (D) Eric Garcetti.

In L.A., the Army Corps of Engineers now helping hospitals running low on oxygen. Overwhelmed funeral homes now turning away families, and in the bay area, at least 43 staffers at this San Jose hospital have tested positive.

The outbreak is linked to a worker who wore an inflatable Christmas costume.

The county is now banning employee break rooms for all businesses.

Across the country near Boston, a second emergency field hospital is opening today.

“This is going to be an exclusively COVID-positive place.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, a new vaccine is bringing hope. The first doses of Oxford’s vaccine – praised for being cheaper and easier to store, are now being distributed in the U.K.

Back in the U.S., the rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remains at a slower-than-expected pace.

“There have been a couple of glitches, that’s understandable,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Some of the first public vaccine events were held this weekend in places like Houston, where 250,000 people called the health department for only 750 appointments.

“I just want to get back to normal, I want to see my kids, I want to get back to work.”

Operation Warp Speed officials are now considering drastic measures, possibly giving out half-doses of the Moderna vaccine to in effect double the supply of shots.

“We know it induces identical immune response,” said Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed.

But Dr. Fauci warned against stretching the doses saying “We don’t know whether or not that’s going to be good enough.”