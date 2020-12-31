Health officials now confirming a second case of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 on the West Coast

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — The second confirmed case of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been found in southern California’s San Diego County.

Health officials there are trying to determine where the 30-year-old patient got it and how many more people could be infected.

“Because there is no travel history, we believe this is not an isolated case,” said Nathan Fletcher.

The first confirmed case, discovered in Colorado, and another suspected one found in members of the National Guard deployed to help a nursing home amid an outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We do not have evidence that the variant virus is circulating in that facility, but testing is ongoing,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

Health experts say the mutation isn’t more deadly and vaccines should still be effective against it, but the pace of vaccinations is still far behind expectations.

“That number is lower than what we hoped for,” said Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed.

The Trump administration pledged 20 million vaccinations by the end of the year with only 14 million being distributed and only 2.5 million doses have been administered.

The president, saying the states are slowly rolling out, tweeting that they need to quote “get moving!”

Los Angeles county marking more than 10,000 COVID-related deaths.

“This has been the toughest year of our city’s history,” said (D) Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti.

The National Guard sending help for the coroner’s office and funeral homes struggling to keep up the influx of bodies.

Rob Karlin, Los Angeles Funeral Service, said “I have to say, I’m sorry I can’t help you right now and that’s a very difficult thing to tell people.”

There are fears that the death toll will only worsen as we enter the new year. The CDC IS predicting deaths could reach 424,000 by January 23, 2021.