Hershey Community Archives asks individuals to document COVID-19 stories

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In an effort to document the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hershey community and what life was like during these unprecedented times, Hershey Community Archives and The Hershey Story Museum is requesting individuals to share their COVID-19-related experiences by submitting their stories online at HersheyArchives.org.

The request from Hershey Community Archives and the museum extends to Hershey residents and families, individuals who work in Hershey and visitors to Hershey during the COVID-19 pandemic who were impacted during their stay.

Also encouraged to share stories include:

business owners or supporters of local business

local organizations, including churches and clubs

entities that can address how the Hershey community as a whole has been affected.

Individuals who are able to speak to how the community responded and came together to face the crisis as a result of their own personal actions or actions of other community members or organizations are also encouraged to participate.

Stories can be submitted by visiting HersheyArchives.org and completing the online form. A link to a COVID-19 webpage that includes the online submission form is located at the top of the Archives’ homepage.

Questions can be e-mailed to contact@hersheyarchives.org.