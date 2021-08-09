Home Depot added to list of businesses changing mask policy

(WHTM) — Added to the list of businesses making changes to their mask policy with cases on the rise and the Delta variant continuing to spread is Home Depot.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S., beginning August 2, we’ll require all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status,” Home Depot said in a statement on August 2.

Customers will be asked to wear masks while in stores and will be offered masks to those who do not have one, as well.