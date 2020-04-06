Homemade mask options to protect against coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf recommends wearing a mask when leaving the house. Surgical and N95 masks are for health care workers or patients in health care settings, though Pennsylvanians staying home can make a cloth mask.

According to the Department of Health, homemade masks should be made with 100% cotton fabric.

“That’s because one, you can wash it at higher temperatures and two, it’s not going to push the particles back at you,” said Jennifer Billig, homemade mask maker.

Materials like t-shirts, bedsheets, dishtowels, even clean socks can be used to make a mask. If you want to sew a mask, WellSpan Health has directions with steps on how to properly sew a cloth mask.

The Department of Health says before putting your mask on, make sure your hands are clean. Once you’re done using the mask, either throw it out or wash it.