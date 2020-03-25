Hospital beds in Pa. are ‘beginning to fill up’ as virus spreads

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are 276 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

This increases the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 1127 in 44 counties.

More than 120 have required hospitalization since March 6. That’s 10% of the people who have tested positive.

Thirty-eight people have been hospitalized and are getting treatment in the intensive care unit.

Eighteen patients have required ventilators. Eleven adults have died.

According to Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Dr, there are approximately 3400 intensive care beds in Pennsylvania. 40% of those are still available however that number is expected to change as more cases increase.

Governor Wolf also announced a new source of funding that is expected to help small businesses sustain themselves during the outbreak.

“The COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program or CWCA will provide loans of up to 100 thousand dollars to four profit businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees. A total of 60 million dollars has been set aside by the Pennsylvania Industrial Authority for these loans,” said Wolf.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new virus that causes respiratory illness in people and is extremely contagious. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and diarrhea