Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Camp Hill Church of Christ Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Hospital groups, first responders accepting donations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospital groups and other first responders are accepting donations from businesses and members of the community as staff respond to the coronavirus.

Penn State Health said they have proper medical equipment and supplies right now but leaders say they know that the pandemic is constantly changing and they could see a shortage in the future.

Its drop-off donation program begins Thursday.

The following sites are open from 8 a.m.-noon:

Penn State Health Center
175 Crystal A Drive
Hershey, PA 17033

Penn State Health St. Joseph Foundation Office (blue building front)
1036 MacArthur Road
Reading, PA 19605

Penn State Health Medical Group – Lancaster Clinical Lab
2301 Columbia Ave.
Lancaster, PA 17603

There are accepting the following new or used medical supplies

  • Disposable Latex-Free Medical Exam Gloves
  • PPE Masks: Ear Loop or Tie; Surgical or Medical
  • PPE Masks: N95 Respirators
  • Commercially – Made Disposable Disinfecting Wipes – germicidal with bleach
  • Commercially – Made Disinfecting Wipes > 70% alcohol
  • Commercially – Made Hand Sanitizer and Hand Soap

Geisinger is also accepting donations.

It recently received a donation of N95 masks from Zartman Construction in Northumberland. The company decided to make the donation after work slowed down because of the coronavirus.

Some of the donations Geisinger will accept are listed below:

  • N95 or dust masks
  • Nitrile or latex gloves
  • Electric construction heaters for our outdoor screening tents

Geisinger would like anyone interested in making a donation to set up an appointment.

To donate supplies or to make a monetary donation, call 800-739-6882 or visit geisinger.org/fightcovid.

Cumberland County Commissioners are looking for donations to help first responders.

The emergency operations center is keeping a running inventory, closely communicating with the medical and first responder community.

If you have any supplies or have the capacity to produce them, you’re asked to contact the Department of Public Safety by emailing eoc@ccpa.net.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss