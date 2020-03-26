Hospital groups, first responders accepting donations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospital groups and other first responders are accepting donations from businesses and members of the community as staff respond to the coronavirus.

Penn State Health said they have proper medical equipment and supplies right now but leaders say they know that the pandemic is constantly changing and they could see a shortage in the future.

Its drop-off donation program begins Thursday.

The following sites are open from 8 a.m.-noon:

Penn State Health Center

175 Crystal A Drive

Hershey, PA 17033

Penn State Health St. Joseph Foundation Office (blue building front)

1036 MacArthur Road

Reading, PA 19605

Penn State Health Medical Group – Lancaster Clinical Lab

2301 Columbia Ave.

Lancaster, PA 17603

There are accepting the following new or used medical supplies

Disposable Latex-Free Medical Exam Gloves

PPE Masks: Ear Loop or Tie; Surgical or Medical

PPE Masks: N95 Respirators

Commercially – Made Disposable Disinfecting Wipes – germicidal with bleach

Commercially – Made Disinfecting Wipes > 70% alcohol

Commercially – Made Hand Sanitizer and Hand Soap

Geisinger is also accepting donations.

It recently received a donation of N95 masks from Zartman Construction in Northumberland. The company decided to make the donation after work slowed down because of the coronavirus.

Some of the donations Geisinger will accept are listed below:

N95 or dust masks

Nitrile or latex gloves

Electric construction heaters for our outdoor screening tents

Geisinger would like anyone interested in making a donation to set up an appointment.

To donate supplies or to make a monetary donation, call 800-739-6882 or visit geisinger.org/fightcovid.

Cumberland County Commissioners are looking for donations to help first responders.

The emergency operations center is keeping a running inventory, closely communicating with the medical and first responder community.

If you have any supplies or have the capacity to produce them, you’re asked to contact the Department of Public Safety by emailing eoc@ccpa.net.