How Central PA is combating the coronavirus in public spaces

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – This week, ABC27 looked at how Central PA is combating the coronavirus in different kinds of public spaces. Those include restaurants offering takeout and deliveries, gas stations, essential stores, fitness centers, banks and entertainment venues.

Restaurants offering takeouts and deliveries

Your regular pizza run or bar/restaurant meet-up is going to look different for a while.

The state has called for the closing of dine-in facilities, and is only allowing access to takeout and drive-thrus.

The Better Business Bureau recommends businesses be transparent with customers and share exactly what they’re doing to promote health safety and set the example of cleanliness.

The bureau says only change things to prevent the virus from spreading, and not to take advantage of the crisis.

We continue to be encouraged to buy from small businesses to help get them through this statewide shutdown.

Some restaurants are offering delivery for the first time.

The group Destination Carlisle shared a comprehensive list of which of the borough’s businesses are offering what on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, some larger companies, like Starbucks, are modifying things like condiment bars to stop the spread of germs.

Many are encouraging people to use to-go apps and web features where you could pay online, to again limit contact with other people and surfaces.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reminds people to wash their hands after interacting with each other because it’s important to have the least amount of exposures as possible.

“We try to prep our members early to be prepared for this transition,” said Chuck Moran, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association. “So I know a number of my members placed orders so that they had extra to-go boxes, extra soda cups to-go, stuff like that.”

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association says some members who aren’t able to offer takeout are using this time to paint, clean and make repairs.

Gas Stations

Gas pumps were known to be full of germs before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, gas stations are taking even more steps to keep locations clean.

Many gas stations are taking the coronavirus pandemic day by day. While dining areas are closed, companies are doing their best to keep the pumps and stores open.

Sheetz established an advisory board of senior leaders and experts in sanitation and food safety. It also added daily hours for just cleaning and sanitizing. The company will provide up to an extra two weeks of paid time off to employees who get the virus or who need to quarantine.

Rutter’s is making sure employees clean high-touch surfaces, like food kiosks, fuel pumps, credit card machines, and cash registers. More hand sanitizer stations have been added too.

Sunoco says it’s also doing those things, and creating clear channels of communication for locations to report COVID-19 cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says to wash your hands immediately after touching a gas pump and avoid touching your face at all times.

Obviously, essential businesses need workers to stay open. But, companies are still telling employees if they are sick, stay home, and they will make adjustments as needed.

Essential Stores

As places like schools and businesses are shutting down for weeks at a time, food stores and pharmacies are still going to have foot traffic so people can meet their daily needs.

Public health officials remind people not to stock up too much, as the food industry is still running, and at-risk populations are in need of toilet paper and cleaning products.

Giant announced stores usually open for 24 hours, including several in the Midstate, will now close from midnight until 6 a.m.

The company says the decision will allow staff more time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive.

Walmart is cutting back hours for the same reasons.

The corporate giant says stores will operate from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., and those with already reduced hours will continue those.

Governor Tom Wolf recommended non-essential retail facilities close in certain mitigation counties earlier in the week. Thursday, he mandated all of them to close across the state.

Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary reminds people to consider their risk-level.

The Wolf Administration has been very adamant about social distancing and only going places you really need to go, because so many could spread this virus before even knowing they have it.

Fitness Centers

Many people are left wondering how they will exercise during the statewide shutdown and the coronavirus pandemic. State officials say while gyms are not an option, people can exercise at home, outdoors and even at some public locations, as long as they practice social distancing.

The Wolf Administration says it still wants people to have the ability to exercise., which is necessary for a healthy lifestyle and is essential during high periods of stress.

A lot of gyms are on board with this idea.

Gold’s Gym Linglestown is allowing people to pause their memberships for free. It is looking into options to stream workout classes.

Planet Fitness launched its “United We Move” home work-ins initiative. The company is offering free workouts with trainers on Facebook live.

Meanwhile, some locally-owned gyms are encouraging people not to cancel memberships.

“If financially able to hold onto those memberships, not to just panic just yet and cancel, for two reasons: one it would be a logistical nightmare to deal with that for just a 14 day quarantine and then obviously, we want to be able to open our doors when this is lifted,” said Brittany Holtz, the founder of Studio B Power Yoga, which closed its three locations once the Governor called for a statewide shutdown.

Holtz says don’t be afraid to reach out to members of the fitness community to figure out ways to stay active.

“There’s so much unknown out there and if people need resources to help manage that, I encourage them to reach out to me or whomever they trust in the fitness space because we all have a lot of time on our hands right now and we’re all interested in continuing to help,” said Holtz.

Holtz says because exercise is used to maintain mental and emotional health, Studio B Power Yoga is also doing what it can to keep members practicing. It’s streaming classes online that people can do at home and without any equipment.

Banks

While some aspects of life are being put to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, bills keep coming, and money remains a constant on many people’s minds.

Many banks, like Mid Penn Bank, are closing their lobbies, but keeping drive-thrus open for business.

“We’re trying to limit social interaction, obviously flatten the curve, doing our part to help protect the community at large,” said Heather Hall, the first senior vice president market president at Mid Penn Bank.

Digital became the new norm for banking before the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s certainly helping now.

“We’re recommending people use our technology as much as possible,” said Hall.

Banks, big and small, are encouraging people to do transactional activities from the comfort and safety of their own homes, via websites and apps.

Mid Penn Bank has moved to a drive-thru only model. Some locations are extending those hours, and making certain exceptions by appointment, to meet the needs of both retail and commercial clients.

“We’ve instituted additional sanitational procedures here in our headquarters as well as our branch locations, so we’re cleaning multiple times a day,” said George Rudolph, the CEO, and president at PSECU.

As Rudolph explains, banks are among the countless places upping their cleaning standards.

The company’s Strawberry Square branch is closed, but its Cameron Street location in Harrisburg remains open.

“We can work with them on a one off basis to help conduct those activities through mail or through electronic means as well,” said Rudolph.

While everyone usually tries to get their hands on money, some say now is the time to avoid touching cash.

“We’d really encourage them to use their cards,” said Rudolph. “Certainly, the less you’re touching cash and interacting with merchants and others in cash handling, the better off.”

“The less you can expose yourself to cash that passes among the entire population, the better off you’ll be,” said Hall.

Many larger banks, like Chase, TD and Wells Fargo, are offering information on how customers should handle different banking activities on their individual websites and apps.

Entertainment Venues

It’s no longer your choice about whether you want to risk it or not at entertainment venues: most have shut down.

Casinos across the state, including Hollywood Casino Penn National, closed at 6 a.m Tuesday.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National was previously cutting back hours for deep cleaning and reducing the number of people at tables, machines and dining areas, but these efforts were all cut short when the Governor called for a statewide shutdown Monday.

That announcement has impacted all areas of entertainment.

ZooAmerica is closed until further notice.

HersheyPark’s Springtime in the Park is canceled. The park is hoping to open May 1.

Giant Center and Hershey Theatre events in the foreseeable future are either postponed or canceled.

Many people are turning to the outdoors to get out of the house while still being alone.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says while you can still access trails, all facilities like restrooms, visitor centers and offices at state parks and forests are closed for the next two weeks.

Gettysburg National Military Park is taking those same precautions.

Governor Tom Wolf has made it clear: he doesn’t want people out and about unless they need to be.