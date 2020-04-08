How to prevent cross-contamination while wearing masks or gloves

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We know we should be thoroughly washing our hands and not touching our faces, but as more people wear masks as recommended, not everyone is being safe. It can provide a false sense of security, as can wearing gloves, as some people are.

In the grocery store for instance, others could have picked up and put back items on the shelf. If you then pick it up, you could be touching germs or viral particles.

If you adjust your mask, you’re spreading those germs to your face. If you decide to wear gloves and during your shopping trip, look at your phone, then those germs are now on your phone.

This is called cross-contamination.

The best thing to do is avoid touching your face and be cognizant of what you’re doing with your hands.

“Whenever I come out, the first thing I do before I even grab the door handle on my vehicle is grab some hand sanitizer because you were just in that store. You don’t know who was touching the food,” said Benjamin McDonald, chief of Silver Spring Community Fire Company.

Once it’s available, the best way to stay clean is to wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly for 20 seconds.

Public health officials stress that social distancing, staying six feet apart is still paramount.