Issues getting ahold of Unemployment Compensation Office, more staff will help with backlog

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There are more issues with unemployment claims, as the number of those filing in Pennsylvania reached 1.65 million.

The state Department of Labor and Industry says it could take up to four weeks to receive your PIN, which you need to file for unemployment, but what should you do if it takes longer than that?

“We’ve been for about two weeks now caught up, and we’ve had extra shifts in our mail room, so they’re in good standing, so if anyone does not have a PIN at this time, it’s because of something specific on their claim,” said Susan Dickinson, Director of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy.

If you’re in that boat, the Unemployment Compensation Office says, you should contact them, but that’s been an issue for a lot of people.

“I’ve made hundreds of phone calls a day, just get a busy signal. I’ve used the chat, the live chat and just get disconnected and I did try the virtual assistant that they talked about, and it doesn’t understand my question,” said Kelly Bekelja.

She filed for unemployment on March 18th and still hasn’t received her PIN. State officials say you can ask for a new PIN to to be re-issued, but Bekelja worries she’ll have to wait several more weeks for that. Bottom line, she just wants to get ahold of someone to help her.

“I’m trying to home school my 7 year-old so I don’t have extra time,” said Bekelja.

The department took 21,500 calls last week, and has a 26 day backlog of emails right now. To help with that, 500 people in other agencies are in training, and there are 100 more people, who are set to start their training in mid-May. So if you can’t get through, the department just stresses patience. It will back date your claim to the first week that you were unemployed, once you get through.

According to the state Department of Labor and Industry, there are some situations that may delay when someone receives their PIN, such as having out of state or missing wages, but Bekelja says, those don’t apply to her.