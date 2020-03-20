1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Grace U.M.C. Hummelstown Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Shippensburg First Church of God St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity U.M.C. Hummelstown Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Italy overtakes China as country with most coronavirus-related deaths, registering 3,405 dead

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Italy, with a population of 60 million, on Thursday recorded at least 3,405 deaths, or roughly 150 more than in China, a country with a population over 20 times larger.

Italy reached the bleak milestone the same day that Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged three months ago, recorded no new infections, a sign the communist country’s draconian lockdowns were a powerful method to stop the virus’s spread.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss