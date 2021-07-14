John Hopkins experts discuss consequences of COVID Delta variant

(WHTM) — John Hopkins experts discussed the potential consequences of the Delta variant in the U.S. and how being vaccinated can mediate its effects.

The big takeaways, they said, vaccines still work and work well. Most people in the U.S. who are contracting the Delta variant are people who are not vaccinated.

John Hopkins University is also working on a study, looking at the long, lasting effects of the virus that some patients are experiencing. Loss of taste and smell, brain fog and difficulty breathing. They’re also studying who is most likely to be affected.

“We don’t know if there’s a difference by race or by other co-morbidities and all of these are really important because until we get a handle on who’s at risk for long COVID, it’s hard for us to determine who we should be treating,” Priya Duggal, PhD, Professor, Department of epidemiology, John Hopkin’s Bloomberg School of Public Health.

John Hopkins experts said long hauler systems can affect even those who had asymptomatic COVID systems.