Jonestown Rd. Patient First location offering drive-up COVID-19 testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Patient First on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment.

Appointments for testing can be made by calling a designated testing center. Patients will then be asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on

guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Testing is scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Patient First says all test samples are collected outside of the center and patients will remain in their vehicles through the entire process. Samples will be sent to a third-party reference lab for testing. Results will generally be available in two to four days and accessible on Patient First’s Patient Portal.

All Patient First Medical Centers, including the designated testing centers, remain open for visits unrelated to COVID-19 on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day.

The Patient First centers in Bethlehem, East Norriton and Wyomissing also offer COVID-19 testing.

Updates about testing sites, instructions about how to make an appointment, and other

information is available at patientfirst.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing.

