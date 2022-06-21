PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Starting Tuesday, June 21, children from 6 months up to 5 years old can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A survey prior to the approval shows that one in five parents are eager to vaccinate their child while two out of five said they are reluctant.

“If you’re thinking about getting your child fully protected, maximally protected before the fall, starting sooner rather than later is a good idea,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 Coordinator.

If you are a parent looking to get your child vaccinated there are two options. The first is Pfizer’s three-shot course, each one-tenth of the adult dose and administered over 11 weeks. The second option is Moderna, which is offering a two-shot regimen, each one a quarter of the adult dose and administered one month apart.

The state’s health department says pharmacists are only allowed to provide vaccines to children ages 3 and older. It is recommended parents contact their childrens’ pediatricians to make an appointment.

“I would recommend getting them early as possible. We know it takes at least four weeks for Moderna to get full protection from the second dose and Pfizer is closer to two months after you get the third dose,” said Dr. Patrick Gavigan, Penn State Health pediatrician.

From an availability standpoint, Gavigan says most Central Pennsylvania pediatricians will offer parents the option to choose between Moderna or Pfizer.

He says either will protect your child, but he does say to look at the timing of when they can get each dose prior to the upcoming school year.