Kids hit “pandemic wall” caused by isolation, screen burnout during pandemic

While the return of in-person learning is on the horizon, many kids have hit what experts call a “pandemic wall.”

According to the CDC, pediatric emergency room visits for mental health have increased by 31% during the pandemic.

Experts say there was already a public health crisis with children and mental health before COVID, but quarantine, isolation and changes in routine made it worse.

They also say that’s why it’s important for parents to check in with their kids often.

“Not being afraid to ask how they’re doing, to validate how difficult this has been but then also be straightforward and be honest about their own difficulties navigating,” said Jeffrey Selman, vice president of clinical services, First Children Services.

Health experts say things should improve once all kids get back into the classroom.