Lancaster County officials unveil coronavirus website to educate public

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners has developed a page on the county website (www.co.lancaster.pa.us) with updated information on coronavirus. The site will provide a link, for CoVID-19 information.

The Board of Commissioners says the site will only provide reliable and vetted information from trustworthy sources.

The county website will consist of information provided from organizations like the Center of Diseases Control and Prevention, The Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Currently, there are over 96 thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide and two presumed cases in Pennsylvania.

Some simple precautions you can take to protect yourself and others include:

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing.

• Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Stay home if you are not feeling well

To get up to date information regarding coronavirus on the county website at go to https://www.co.lancaster.pa.us/1296/Coronavirus-Disease-COVID-19